TE Connectivity Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for TE Connectivity in a report released on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.08 EPS.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TEL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.87.

NYSE:TEL opened at $124.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.13 and a 200-day moving average of $147.34. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $122.90 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,331,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in TE Connectivity by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,505,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,017,607,000 after acquiring an additional 321,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $972,351,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in TE Connectivity by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $669,965,000 after purchasing an additional 619,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,847,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $779,663,000 after purchasing an additional 114,608 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.