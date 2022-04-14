TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TECHTARGET, a leading online Information Technology media company, provides IT companies with ROI-focused marketing programs to generate leads, shorten sales cycles, and grow revenues. The company is also a leading provider of independent, peer and vendor content, a leading distributor of white papers, and a leading producer of vendor-sponsored Webcasts and Podcasts for the IT market. Its Web sites are complemented by numerous invitation-only events and two magazines. TechTarget provides proven lead generation and branding programs to numerous advertisers including Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and Symantec. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TTGT. TheStreet lowered TechTarget from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.57.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $76.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.77. TechTarget has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $111.44.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.39 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $372,412.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TechTarget by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in TechTarget by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 1.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

