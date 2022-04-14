Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Raised to C$58.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TECK. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.58.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK stock opened at $43.27 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $43.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.86.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 61,239 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.