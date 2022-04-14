Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Lowered to C$57.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 4.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TECK.B. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.95.

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$54.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of C$29.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$24.84 and a 52 week high of C$54.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.23.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

