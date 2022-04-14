Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on April 29th

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE THW opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average of $15.59. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $17.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 11.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 898,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,774,000 after buying an additional 91,774 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

