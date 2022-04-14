Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $215.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 74.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TDOC. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $151.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.31.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $68.79 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $50.08 and a 12 month high of $194.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.41 and a 200-day moving average of $94.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $200,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502 over the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 450.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

