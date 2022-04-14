Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 120 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 169 to SEK 168 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 155 to SEK 150 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, SEB Equities cut Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a SEK 120 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.15.

OTCMKTS:TLTZY opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. Tele2 AB has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $7.07.

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $793.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Tele2 AB will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

