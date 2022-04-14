Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €2.53 by Jefferies Financial Group

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) has been given a €2.53 ($2.75) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on O2D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.91) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.39) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.80) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays set a €3.00 ($3.26) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.83) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefónica Deutschland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €2.78 ($3.03).

O2D stock opened at €2.74 ($2.98) on Thursday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1 year low of €2.20 ($2.39) and a 1 year high of €2.70 ($2.93). The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €2.53 and a 200 day moving average of €2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

