Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €2.53 by Jefferies Financial Group

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2DGet Rating) has been given a €2.53 ($2.75) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on O2D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.91) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.39) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.80) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays set a €3.00 ($3.26) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.83) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefónica Deutschland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €2.78 ($3.03).

O2D stock opened at €2.74 ($2.98) on Thursday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1 year low of €2.20 ($2.39) and a 1 year high of €2.70 ($2.93). The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €2.53 and a 200 day moving average of €2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

