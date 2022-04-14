Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telekom Austria is the principal provider of fixed, mobile, data and Internet services in Austria. The company’s fastest growing business segment is Internet, where Telekom Austria is one of the leaders with a significant market share. The company also owns Czech On-Line. (Company Press Release) “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Telekom Austria from €8.00 ($8.70) to €7.30 ($7.93) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Telekom Austria from €9.80 ($10.65) to €9.50 ($10.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:TKAGY opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.26. Telekom Austria has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $18.46.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Telekom Austria had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telekom Austria will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

