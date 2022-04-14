Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) PT Lowered to CHF 100 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 110 to CHF 100 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 111 to CHF 95 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Temenos from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 165 to CHF 135 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.81.

Get Temenos alerts:

TMSNY opened at $93.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.34. Temenos has a 1-year low of $81.96 and a 1-year high of $170.18.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.