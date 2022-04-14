Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) PT Lowered to CHF 84.50

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from CHF 93 to CHF 84.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Temenos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 165 to CHF 135 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 111 to CHF 95 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 110 to CHF 100 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Temenos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.81.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMSNY opened at $93.47 on Tuesday. Temenos has a 1 year low of $81.96 and a 1 year high of $170.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.41 and its 200-day moving average is $123.34.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

