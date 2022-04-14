Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Tenable in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 12th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tenable’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

TENB has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

TENB opened at $62.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.75. Tenable has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $63.01.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 25.3% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Tenable by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 307,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Tenable by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 68,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 33,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at $71,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $1,108,369.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $383,981.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,146 shares of company stock valued at $9,290,352 over the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

