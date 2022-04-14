Teradata (NYSE:TDC) and Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Head to Head Review

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) and Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Qumu and Teradata, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qumu 0 1 1 0 2.50 Teradata 1 2 7 0 2.60

Qumu currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 227.87%. Teradata has a consensus target price of $57.90, indicating a potential upside of 22.36%. Given Qumu’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Qumu is more favorable than Teradata.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Qumu and Teradata’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qumu $24.02 million 1.34 -$16.36 million ($1.01) -1.81 Teradata $1.92 billion 2.53 $147.00 million $1.30 36.40

Teradata has higher revenue and earnings than Qumu. Qumu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teradata, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.5% of Qumu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Teradata shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Qumu shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Teradata shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Qumu and Teradata’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qumu -68.13% -84.86% -40.72% Teradata 7.67% 40.90% 8.44%

Volatility & Risk

Qumu has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teradata has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Teradata beats Qumu on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qumu (Get Rating)

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge. Qumu was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About Teradata (Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA(Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ(Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

