Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ternium in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE TX opened at $49.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.62. Ternium has a 12-month low of $32.46 and a 12-month high of $56.86.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 35.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ternium will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. This is an increase from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Ternium by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Ternium by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Ternium by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ternium by 1,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Ternium by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

