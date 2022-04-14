Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) will post $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Terreno Realty reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Terreno Realty.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.87 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 39.32%.

Several analysts recently commented on TRNO shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,624,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,430 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,811,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,387,000 after purchasing an additional 119,871 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,067,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,659,000 after purchasing an additional 318,586 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,186,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,466,000 after purchasing an additional 637,530 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,160,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,249,000 after purchasing an additional 379,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,518. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.39 and a 200-day moving average of $73.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $86.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.57%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.