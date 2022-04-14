Tesco (LON:TSCO) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 325 ($4.24) target price on the retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.33% from the stock’s current price.

TSCO has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Tesco from GBX 308 ($4.01) to GBX 327 ($4.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.30) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 320.50 ($4.18).

Shares of LON TSCO opened at GBX 261.40 ($3.41) on Wednesday. Tesco has a 12-month low of GBX 219.40 ($2.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 304.10 ($3.96). The company has a market cap of £19.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 281.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 280.88.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

