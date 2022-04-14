Tesco (LON:TSCO) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2022

Tesco (LON:TSCOGet Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 325 ($4.24) target price on the retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.33% from the stock’s current price.

TSCO has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Tesco from GBX 308 ($4.01) to GBX 327 ($4.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.30) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 320.50 ($4.18).

Shares of LON TSCO opened at GBX 261.40 ($3.41) on Wednesday. Tesco has a 12-month low of GBX 219.40 ($2.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 304.10 ($3.96). The company has a market cap of £19.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 281.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 280.88.

About Tesco (Get Rating)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Tesco (LON:TSCO)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.