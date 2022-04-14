Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TESCO PLC., is the UK’s largest retailer and one of the world’s leading international retailers. Tesco has reached this position through consistent focus on their four part strategy for growth: Tesco has a strong, growing core UK business offering customers excellent value, choice and convenience; Tesco aims to be as strong in non-food as it is in food; Tesco follows the customer into new areas like retailing services such as financial products (Tesco Personal Finance), internet shopping (Tesco.com) and telecoms (Tesco telecom offers mobile, fixed line and broadband services) & Tesco is a leading international retailer with a long term strategy for growth. Tesco is a multi-format business, operating hypermarkets, superstores, supermarkets and convenience stores. “

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of Tesco stock opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.44. Tesco has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $12.47.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through operating stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities.

