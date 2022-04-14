Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,500 shares, an increase of 196.2% from the March 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSCDY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSCDY opened at $10.36 on Thursday. Tesco has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $12.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through operating stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities.

