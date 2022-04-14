Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.35.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $56.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $71.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.64.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. THRC Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $8,116,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $47,757,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 11,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 33,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

