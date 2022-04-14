Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Textainer Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NYSE TGH opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.88. Textainer Group has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $41.89.

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.20. Textainer Group had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $198.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Textainer Group will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGH. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Textainer Group by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Textainer Group by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 16,872 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 10,527 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the fourth quarter worth about $706,000. 49.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

