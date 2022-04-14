TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Billion

Analysts expect that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFIIGet Rating) will report $2.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.97 billion and the highest is $2.16 billion. TFI International posted sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year sales of $8.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.49 billion to $9.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFIIGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins boosted their target price on TFI International from C$161.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFII. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $522,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFII opened at $83.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.93. TFI International has a 52-week low of $73.86 and a 52-week high of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

