TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$134.93.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TFI International to C$158.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bankshares raised their target price on TFI International from C$153.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$145.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.81, for a total value of C$1,932,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,191,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$539,857,007.91. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,031,850.

TFI International stock opened at C$105.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$127.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$131.61. The company has a market cap of C$9.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$92.94 and a 12 month high of C$148.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

