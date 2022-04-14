The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.51.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.73.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $48.34 on Tuesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $45.80 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.52 and a 200-day moving average of $56.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 51,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

