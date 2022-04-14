The Carlyle Group Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.13.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The business’s revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $44.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.75. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 495.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at $47,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $17,570,601.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $489,087.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 713,519 shares of company stock valued at $35,474,422. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

