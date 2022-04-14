The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) a $151.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has been given a $151.00 price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.62% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.67.
Shares of JPM opened at $127.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $126.01 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $374.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,341 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,548,705,000 after acquiring an additional 687,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,490,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
