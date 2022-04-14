The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) a $151.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has been given a $151.00 price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.67.

Shares of JPM opened at $127.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $126.01 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $374.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,341 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,548,705,000 after acquiring an additional 687,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,490,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

