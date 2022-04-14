The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vivendi (EPA:VIV) a €15.10 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.10 ($16.41) target price on Vivendi (EPA:VIV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.30 ($14.46) target price on Vivendi in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays set a €12.80 ($13.91) price objective on Vivendi in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €13.10 ($14.24) price objective on Vivendi in a report on Monday.

EPA VIV opened at €11.91 ($12.94) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €11.56 and a 200-day moving average price of €11.42. Vivendi has a 52 week low of €16.85 ($18.32) and a 52 week high of €24.87 ($27.03).

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

