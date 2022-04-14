The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) to Neutral

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GLPEY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €13.00 ($14.13) to €14.00 ($15.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galp Energia, SGPS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.43.
GLPEY stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.49. 24,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,617. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44.
Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
