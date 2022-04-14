The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) to Neutral

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GLPEY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €13.00 ($14.13) to €14.00 ($15.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galp Energia, SGPS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

GLPEY stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.49. 24,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,617. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.