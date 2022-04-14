The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on SEA (NYSE:SE)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $196.00 price objective on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, April 8th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $253.67.

NYSE SE opened at $113.17 on Friday. SEA has a 1 year low of $85.01 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a PE ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.19.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SEA will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 98.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

