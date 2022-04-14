The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Price Target to $25.00

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cowen from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cowen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Get Cowen alerts:

NASDAQ COWN opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.05. Cowen has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $610.96 million, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.80. Cowen had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $453.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cowen will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brett H. Barth bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorence H. Kim bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $900,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COWN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cowen by 16.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 28,190 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cowen by 10.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 155,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Cowen by 41.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cowen by 6.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cowen by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cowen (Get Rating)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.