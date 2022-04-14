The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target to $100.00

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $132.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.25% from the stock’s current price.

FBHS has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $123.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.86.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $71.30 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.8% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,090,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,987,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 8.0% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 481.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 58,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 48,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 30.6% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.