The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $527.70 Million

Analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) to announce $527.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $544.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $511.18 million. The Hain Celestial Group reported sales of $492.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $378,938.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $12,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. American Trust acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,607,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAIN opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.95. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $31.88 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.74.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

