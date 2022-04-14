The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) PT Raised to $86.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.13% from the company’s previous close.

HIG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.92.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $75.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.71. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $59.86 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 8,510 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $638,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,083,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $80,243,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,710,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,931,000 after buying an additional 1,078,151 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,002,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,153,000 after buying an additional 893,852 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 131.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,332,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,626,000 after buying an additional 755,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

