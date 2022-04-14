The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Director Sells $56,597.25 in Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $56,597.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $225.58 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $156.87 and a 52-week high of $227.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth about $677,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 25.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.4% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 55,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

