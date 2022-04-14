The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $219.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $22,263,000. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 3,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 83,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,360,000 after buying an additional 15,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $538,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $178.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,422,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,530. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $170.14 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.