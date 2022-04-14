The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) and Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Head to Head Review

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) and Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares The PNC Financial Services Group and Comerica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The PNC Financial Services Group 28.81% 12.86% 1.33% Comerica 38.62% 15.47% 1.28%

This is a summary of recent ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and Comerica, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The PNC Financial Services Group 1 10 10 0 2.43 Comerica 3 5 11 0 2.42

The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus target price of $219.76, suggesting a potential upside of 23.16%. Comerica has a consensus target price of $102.26, suggesting a potential upside of 14.73%. Given The PNC Financial Services Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe The PNC Financial Services Group is more favorable than Comerica.

Risk and Volatility

The PNC Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comerica has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.6% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Comerica shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Comerica shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The PNC Financial Services Group and Comerica’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The PNC Financial Services Group $19.70 billion 3.79 $5.67 billion $12.69 14.06 Comerica $3.02 billion 3.86 $1.17 billion $8.31 10.73

The PNC Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Comerica. Comerica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The PNC Financial Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

The PNC Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Comerica pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. The PNC Financial Services Group pays out 39.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Comerica pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The PNC Financial Services Group has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Comerica is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

The PNC Financial Services Group beats Comerica on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The PNC Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels. Its Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, and equipment leases; cash and investment management services, receivables and disbursement management services, funds transfer services, international payment services, and access to online/mobile information management and reporting services; foreign exchange, derivatives, fixed income, securities underwriting, loan syndications, and mergers and acquisitions and equity capital markets advisory related services; and commercial loan servicing and technology solutions for the commercial real estate finance industry. The company's Asset Management Group segment offers investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, credit and cash management solutions, private banking, and trust management and administration solutions; and multi-generational family planning products, such as estate, financial, tax planning, fiduciary, and customized performance reporting services. This segment also provides outsourced chief investment officer, custody, private real estate, cash and fixed income client solutions, and fiduciary retirement advisory services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 2,629 branches and 9,523 ATMs. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Comerica (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities. The Retail Bank segment provides personal financial services, such as consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering, and mortgage loan origination. This segment also offers various consumer products that include deposit accounts, installment loans, credit cards, student loans, home equity lines of credit, and residential mortgage loans, as well as commercial products and services to micro-businesses. The Wealth Management segment provides products and services comprising fiduciary, private banking, retirement, investment management and advisory, and investment banking and brokerage services. This segment also sells annuity products, as well as life, disability, and long-term care insurance products. The Finance segment engages in the securities portfolio, and asset and liability management activities. It operates in Texas, California, Michigan, Arizona, Florida, Canada, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as DETROITBANK Corporation and changed its name to Comerica Incorporated in July 1982. Comerica Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

