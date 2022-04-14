The Progressive Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Progressive in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

PGR has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.85.

Shares of PGR opened at $113.91 on Tuesday. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $120.17. The company has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 7.05%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $116,935.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,630 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,018. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

