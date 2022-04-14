The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) PT Raised to GBX 730

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 720 ($9.38) to GBX 730 ($9.51) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 900 ($11.73) to GBX 890 ($11.60) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 570 ($7.43) to GBX 590 ($7.69) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 970 ($12.64) to GBX 880 ($11.47) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $628.00.

Shares of The Sage Group stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.28. The stock had a trading volume of 25,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,135. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $47.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average is $40.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

