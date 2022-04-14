The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Announces Dividend of $0.07

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0652 per share on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEGRY opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.02) to GBX 2,160 ($28.15) in a report on Thursday, January 27th. HSBC raised shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,240 ($29.19) to GBX 2,190 ($28.54) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,628.25.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

