The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Short Interest Up 231.6% in March

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 231.6% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
WEDXF opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.38 million, a P/E ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.95. Westaim has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $2.36.
Westaim Company Profile (Get Rating)
