The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Short Interest Up 231.6% in March

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 231.6% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

WEDXF opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.38 million, a P/E ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.95. Westaim has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $2.36.

Get Westaim alerts:

Westaim Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.