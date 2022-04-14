Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Short Interest Up 2,533.6% in March

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 626,800 shares, a growth of 2,533.6% from the March 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,742,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
TSOI opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.
Therapeutic Solutions International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Therapeutic Solutions International (TSOI)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Therapeutic Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Therapeutic Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.