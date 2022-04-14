Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 45.44% and a negative return on equity of 105.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Theratechnologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of THTX stock opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Theratechnologies has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $246.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THTX. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

