THG (LON:THG) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of THG (LON:THG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on THG from GBX 215 ($2.80) to GBX 217 ($2.83) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.52) price objective on shares of THG in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.12) price objective on shares of THG in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of THG in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, THG has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 485.40 ($6.33).

THG opened at GBX 94.96 ($1.24) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 99.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 199.78. THG has a 12-month low of GBX 70.49 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 717.50 ($9.35). The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61. The firm has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84.

THG plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

