Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services. Third Coast Bancshares Inc is based in HUMBLE, Texas. “

Separately, Stephens decreased their price objective on Third Coast Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of TCBX opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. Third Coast Bancshares has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.08.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.67 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Third Coast Bancshares will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,250,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,872,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,906,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

