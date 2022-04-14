TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Short Interest Update

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 306,300 shares, an increase of 169.4% from the March 15th total of 113,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 510.5 days.

OTCMKTS:TISNF opened at $22.50 on Thursday. TIS has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $31.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.49.

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Service IT Business, BPO, Financial IT Services, Industrial IT Services, and Other segments. The Service IT Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services to create universalized template-oriented solutions, such as default configuration and ERP for clients.

