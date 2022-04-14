Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.550-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TITN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.50.

NASDAQ TITN opened at $26.01 on Thursday. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $587.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.32.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.60 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 755.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

