Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) PT Set at C$27.00 by Raymond James

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) has been given a C$27.00 price objective by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. CIBC increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cormark increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.54.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

TSE TPZ opened at C$22.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.01. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.28 and a twelve month high of C$22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90, a current ratio of 10.53 and a quick ratio of 10.18.

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$75.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$76.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald acquired 5,000 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.00 per share, with a total value of C$85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$340,000.

Topaz Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.