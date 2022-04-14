Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Downgraded by CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TD. National Bank Financial lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.38.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $74.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.34 and its 200 day moving average is $76.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 30.57%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.0% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 272,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,843,000 after purchasing an additional 27,094 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 867.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

