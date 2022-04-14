Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Cut to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have C$103.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$115.00.

TD has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$117.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.31 to C$108.58 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$110.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$101.66.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$93.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$170.21 billion and a PE ratio of 11.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$101.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$96.55. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$80.68 and a one year high of C$109.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$11.28 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

