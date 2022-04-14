Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TSEM. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.
Shares of TSEM opened at $48.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.95. Tower Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $49.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.33.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.
About Tower Semiconductor
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
