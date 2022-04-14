Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TSEM. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of TSEM opened at $48.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.95. Tower Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $49.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Tower Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

