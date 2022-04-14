TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target Cut to $27.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TPG from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TPG opened at 28.56 on Tuesday. TPG has a 52-week low of 26.50 and a 52-week high of 35.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is 29.50.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported 0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.42 by 0.14. The company had revenue of 1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 259.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TPG will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

